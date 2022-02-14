Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

ENB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,717,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.