Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EIG opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Employers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

