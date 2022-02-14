Emma Walmsley Acquires 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($22.00) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.01).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.15) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.05).

GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,623.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,520.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.