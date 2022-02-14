Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
