Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MSN traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,069. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

