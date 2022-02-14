Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. 85,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

