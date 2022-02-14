Emercoin Price Tops $0.0486 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $17,147.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,773,892 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars.

