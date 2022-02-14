Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.61. 24,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.