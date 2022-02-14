Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 47,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Elemental Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.