Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.81.

EA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.89. 42,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,430,065. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

