Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of EKSO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.59. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
