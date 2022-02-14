Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.59. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.