Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 515.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EGTYF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eguana Technologies (EGTYF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.