Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 515.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EGTYF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

