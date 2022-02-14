Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

