Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

EIX opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

