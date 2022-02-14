ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.38.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

