Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,780 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $48,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

