Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $205.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.33. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

