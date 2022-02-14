Eaton Vance Management Has $44.57 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,285 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $44,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $147.55 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

