Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,061 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $57,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Zscaler stock opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

