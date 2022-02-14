Eaton Vance Management Buys 484,439 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $55,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter worth $203,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,788 shares of company stock worth $5,043,344.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $17.75 on Monday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.