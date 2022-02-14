Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 74.6% in January

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 375,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,442. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

