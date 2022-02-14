Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $150.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

