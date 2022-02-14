Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 57,821 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 50.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Evolus by 267.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

