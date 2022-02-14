Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $509.10 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.67 and a 200 day moving average of $636.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

