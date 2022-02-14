Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Materialise were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.