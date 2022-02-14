Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMK opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

