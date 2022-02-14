Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the period.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

