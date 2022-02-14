DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 8,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

