Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Financial Review

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Duke Realty alerts:

This table compares Duke Realty and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $1.11 billion 19.01 $852.90 million $2.25 24.54 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duke Realty and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 4 6 0 2.60 Safestore 0 2 3 0 2.60

Duke Realty presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 77.12% 14.86% 8.61% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Safestore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.