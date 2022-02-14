Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,912,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

DCT opened at $23.39 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,750. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.