DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of DBL opened at $17.55 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.