DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DBL opened at $17.55 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

