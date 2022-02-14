Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.