Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.60. 923,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,656. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$46.56 and a 12-month high of C$68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market cap of C$19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.07.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5881067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.