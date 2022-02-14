Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,245 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $107,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

