Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $116,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

