Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.70 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $114,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 97.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool stock opened at $446.55 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,088 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

