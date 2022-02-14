Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kraton worth $108,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

