Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,672 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,905,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $113,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 419,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

