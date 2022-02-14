Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 2,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.