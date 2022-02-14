Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 2,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.