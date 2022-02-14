Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $90,640.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

