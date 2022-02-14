Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($187.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.