Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.08. 224,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983,290. The company has a market capitalization of $622.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

