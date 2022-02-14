Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,521. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

