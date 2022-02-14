Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. 30,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

