Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

DHER opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.94 and a 200 day moving average of €106.91. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

