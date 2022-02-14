Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

TSE:DFY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$31.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.