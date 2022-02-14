Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $541.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,019,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

