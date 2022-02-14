DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
