DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

