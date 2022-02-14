Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

DDOG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

