Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $151.55 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $151.55 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $104.14 or 0.00243812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,578,562 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

